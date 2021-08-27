Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,266,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,661. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.70. The company has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

