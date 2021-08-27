Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.27. 100,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,496. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $101.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44.

