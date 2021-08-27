CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial’s second-quarter earnings beat the estimate. It is one of the most versatile property and casualty insurers maintaining combined ratio at favorable levels, despite a tough operating environment, that in turn leads to underwriting profitability. Compelling product portfolio, better retention, improving pricing, and new business growth should continue to fuel premium increase. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. Strong balance sheet and cash flows enable it to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business. Further, high costs due to rising net incurred claims and benefits tend to weigh on the company's margins.”

NYSE:CNA opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

