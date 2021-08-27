Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $48.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $200,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YOU traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.23. 433,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,428. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

