Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.35. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335,015 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $23,297,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 6,468,846 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after buying an additional 6,170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 5,480,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

