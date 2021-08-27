Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Head to Head Contrast

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Independent Bank pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and Citizens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $220.57 million 2.01 $56.15 million $2.53 8.13 Citizens $51.02 million 1.97 $6.93 million N/A N/A

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Independent Bank and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.08%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Citizens.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 31.27% 18.37% 1.65% Citizens 15.77% 7.16% 0.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Citizens on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

