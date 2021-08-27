Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,956 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

