Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,148,000 after acquiring an additional 694,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,326,000 after acquiring an additional 378,885 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 201,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,806,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,132,000 after acquiring an additional 171,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,938. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.