Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.96. The company had a trading volume of 296,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,894. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

