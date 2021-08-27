Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after buying an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,453,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,267,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,237. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

