Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 6,651 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,361 shares of company stock worth $42,059,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

