Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 1,299 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

