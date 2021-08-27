Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 1,113 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 38.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 11.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 45.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $651,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.17. 357,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,666,935. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.92.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

