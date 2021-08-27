Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

USB traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 137,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,327. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.