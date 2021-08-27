Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million.
Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.
