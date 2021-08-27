Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.