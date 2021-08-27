Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.82 billion-$13.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

CSCO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $59.19. 356,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,298,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.