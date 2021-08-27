CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.30 million-$209.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.66 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CIR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 91,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,312. The company has a market capitalization of $707.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

