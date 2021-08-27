Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

CI stock opened at $207.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.