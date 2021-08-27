Chonk Hits Market Cap of $2.08 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $53.41 or 0.00110413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $19,565.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00763156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00099720 BTC.

Chonk Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

