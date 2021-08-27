Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,742. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -222.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chindata Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 2,045.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

