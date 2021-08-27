Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,742. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -222.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
