Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,604,000 after buying an additional 66,996 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

