Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Chegg by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chegg by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Chegg by 13.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 703,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

