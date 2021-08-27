CheesecakeSwap Token Price Down 1.5% This Week (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $169,659.53 and approximately $28,038.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0939 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00128538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00154045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,062.05 or 0.98095017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $486.80 or 0.00993568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.66 or 0.06638702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars.

