ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $22.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.56 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 897,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

