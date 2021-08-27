Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 17564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Specifically, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 326,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,769.

CERE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

