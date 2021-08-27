Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 48,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,579,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

CENX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

