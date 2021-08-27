Centric Swap (CNS) Market Cap Hits $890,341.50

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $890,341.50 and $255,100.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00126684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00153858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.72 or 1.00239619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.78 or 0.01034309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.77 or 0.06720365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

