CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

