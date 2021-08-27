CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

