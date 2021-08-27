Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $63.98. 1,732,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,694. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.