Celsius’ (CELH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $72.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21. Celsius has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. Research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Celsius by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 118,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

