Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Up to $13.38

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.38, but opened at $13.87. Cellectis shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 614 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLLS. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Cellectis by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cellectis by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 38,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

