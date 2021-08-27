Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Steven G. Bunger Sells 54 Shares

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Steven G. Bunger sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $13,747.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $257.66 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $261.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

