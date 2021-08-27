Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Steven G. Bunger Sells 54 Shares

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Steven G. Bunger sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $13,747.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $257.66 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $261.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.12.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.
