CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is ($0.04). CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 344.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

CTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.74 and a beta of 1.42. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,884 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 136,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

