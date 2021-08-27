Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $117.83

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.83, but opened at $95.49. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $92.26, with a volume of 425,793 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SAVA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

