Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 203.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

SAVA opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 1.06. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares during the period. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

