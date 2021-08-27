Caspian (CSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.19 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. Caspian has a total market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $497,763.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Caspian has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.71 or 0.00770886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00100301 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.