Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.31. 145,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.59. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $74.91.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,883.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

