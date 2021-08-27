Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Isaac Torres Sells 2,542 Shares

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Isaac Torres sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $46,137.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CARV opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.