Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.04.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total value of $13,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,767 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $14,559,118.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,620,082 shares of company stock valued at $513,387,945. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock traded down $12.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,711. Carvana has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.66 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

