Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.81.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 412,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,267,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

