Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading 6.4% Higher

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) traded up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.33 and last traded at C$4.33. 99,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 197,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.06.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

