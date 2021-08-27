Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Raymond James

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at C$4.07 on Wednesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$2.27 and a twelve month high of C$5.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

