Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Leede Jones Gab

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

