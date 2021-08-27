Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $382.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.84. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

