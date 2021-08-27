Capita plc (LON:CPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capita plc (LON:CPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPI. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 47.25 ($0.62). 7,180,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,707,795. Capita has a one year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £795.82 million and a PE ratio of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.78.

In other Capita news, insider Tim Weller purchased 255,521 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). In the last three months, insiders acquired 256,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,016,917.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.