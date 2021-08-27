Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 1,066.7% in August

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 3,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,457. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of -0.43. Capcom has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Capcom

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

