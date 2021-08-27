Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 1,066.7% in August

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 3,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,457. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of -0.43. Capcom has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Capcom alerts:

About Capcom

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.