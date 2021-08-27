CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Down 79.1% in August

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the July 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNNXF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,632. CannAmerica Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About CannAmerica Brands
Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for CannAmerica Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannAmerica Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.