CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Down 79.1% in August

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the July 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNNXF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,632. CannAmerica Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About CannAmerica Brands

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

