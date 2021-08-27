Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Cancom in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Cancom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.33 ($74.51).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of COK opened at €54.42 ($64.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is €52.18. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10. Cancom has a 52 week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52 week high of €57.66 ($67.84).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.