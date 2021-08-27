Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.33.
CU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of CU stock opened at C$35.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.34. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.