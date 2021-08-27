Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.33.

CU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of CU stock opened at C$35.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.34. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at C$108,215.52.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.